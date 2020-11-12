1/1
Gregory Scott "Greg" Nicholson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral service for Gregory Scott "Greg" Nicholson, 59, will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Rev. Doug Whaley officiating. Burial will be in Tallasahatchie Cemetery in Alpine, AL.
Mr. Nicholson died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at UAB Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, James & Louise Nicholson, brother, Robert Nicholson, aunt, Lavada Peoples, aunt, Geneva Nicholson, aunt, Ann Nicholson, and granddaughter, Jaycie Davis. Greg was loved by so many people and never met a stranger. He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Elizabeth "ShuggaBugga" Nicholson; two daughters, Jamie (Cody) Peoples of Talladega, Holly Nicholson of Sylacauga; two step-sons, Kevin (Jennifer) Davis of Childersburg, Matthew (Kim) Green of Sylacauga; five grandchildren, Brooklyn, Payton, Kyleigh, Kevin, Hunter; brother, Dexter (Karen) Nicholson of Vincent; and sister, Nelda Gable of Sylacauga; five nephews, Alan (Autumn) Nicholson, Matthew (Mari) Hancock, Andrew (Tracy) Hancock, Christopher Nicholson, Jon-Jon Atkinson; and niece, Hali Atkinson. Pallbearers will be Dexter Nicholson, Christopher Nicholson, Cody Peoples, Kevin Davis, Matthew Green and Daron Jemison. Honorary pallbearers will be Nicholas Frost and Jon Jon Atkinson. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sylacauga-al/radney-smith-funeral-home/8516. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
320 North Elm Avenue
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-1616
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved