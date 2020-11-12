Funeral service for Gregory Scott "Greg" Nicholson, 59, will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Rev. Doug Whaley officiating. Burial will be in Tallasahatchie Cemetery in Alpine, AL.
Mr. Nicholson died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at UAB Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, James & Louise Nicholson, brother, Robert Nicholson, aunt, Lavada Peoples, aunt, Geneva Nicholson, aunt, Ann Nicholson, and granddaughter, Jaycie Davis. Greg was loved by so many people and never met a stranger. He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Elizabeth "ShuggaBugga" Nicholson; two daughters, Jamie (Cody) Peoples of Talladega, Holly Nicholson of Sylacauga; two step-sons, Kevin (Jennifer) Davis of Childersburg, Matthew (Kim) Green of Sylacauga; five grandchildren, Brooklyn, Payton, Kyleigh, Kevin, Hunter; brother, Dexter (Karen) Nicholson of Vincent; and sister, Nelda Gable of Sylacauga; five nephews, Alan (Autumn) Nicholson, Matthew (Mari) Hancock, Andrew (Tracy) Hancock, Christopher Nicholson, Jon-Jon Atkinson; and niece, Hali Atkinson. Pallbearers will be Dexter Nicholson, Christopher Nicholson, Cody Peoples, Kevin Davis, Matthew Green and Daron Jemison. Honorary pallbearers will be Nicholas Frost and Jon Jon Atkinson. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sylacauga-al/radney-smith-funeral-home/8516.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.