The Daily Home

Infant Gunner Scott Walker

Service Information
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL
35125
(205)-338-0303
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
View Map
Obituary
Infant Gunner Scott Walker, 4 months, of Talladega, Alabama passed away on October 29, 2019 at Children's of Alabama in Birmingham. He is survived by his parents, Haden and Libbie Walker; brother, Noah Bryce Walker; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Terry Walker, Mr. and Mrs. Rick McDill, and Mr. and Mrs. Mark Lackey; great-grandmother, Dorothea "Nana" Parker; great-grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Ruben Sizemore; five uncles and one aunt. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Joel Davis officiating. Interment will follow at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, November 1, 2019, from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Children's of Alabama. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 31, 2019
