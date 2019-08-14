Gurvis Ann Taylor, 74, passed away August 11, 2019 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Al. Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega with David Kearley officiating. Her family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time also at Usrey. Committal will follow at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Al. at 2:45 p.m. She is survived by her husband, Edward Taylor; son, Kevin Taylor (Tammy); daughter, Kimberly Davis (Clay); sister, Dedra Fox; ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen Reed and two brothers. Mrs. Taylor was a choir member at Arley First Baptist Church in Arley, Al., she loved her children, grands and great grand-children very much, she was a Sunday school teacher and also a Girl Scout Troop pack leader. On line condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 14, 2019