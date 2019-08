Gurvis Ann Taylor, 74, passed away August 11, 2019 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Al. Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega with David Kearley officiating. Her family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time also at Usrey. Committal will follow at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Al. at 2:45 p.m. She is survived by her husband, Edward Taylor; son, Kevin Taylor (Tammy); daughter, Kimberly Davis (Clay); sister, Dedra Fox; ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen Reed and two brothers. Mrs. Taylor was a choir member at Arley First Baptist Church in Arley, Al., she loved her children, grands and great grand-children very much, she was a Sunday school teacher and also a Girl Scout Troop pack leader. On line condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will direct the services.