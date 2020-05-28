Guy Randall Slay, 39, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on May, 21, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on Aug. 31, 1980, in Sylacauga, Al., to Randall A. Slay and the late Jean Tyler Slay.
Guy was employed as a Safety Consultant with Haztek Safety Management.
He was a loving husband and father who loved his family, friends, and his dogs Buck, Duke and Dixie.
Guy loved his Alabama football, fishing and sport shooting.
He is survived by his loving wife, Holly Fridley Slay; son, Major Randall Slay; father, Randall Slay, brother, Chris Slay; grandmother, Nancy Slay; and many aunts, uncle, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Guy will be cremated according to his wishes. Private services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made at your local humane society.
Condolences may be made to www.hillandwood.com
Published in The Daily Home on May 28, 2020.