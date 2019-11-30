Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendalyn Ashley "Bit" McDonald. View Sign Service Information Midway Memory Gardens 27950 Alabama Hwy 21 Talladega , AL 35160 (256)-362-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral service for Gwendalyn (Bit) Ashley McDonald, 15, will be Sunday, December 1, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Midway Memory Gardens Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kevin Nelson officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Bit went home to be with Jesus November 26, 2019 at Children's Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham. She was a native and lifelong resident of Sylacauga. Bit enjoyed playing softball, volleyball and being a cheerleader for B. B. Comer High School; also, she was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church in Sylacauga.

She is survived by her parents, Anna and Patrick Cleveland of Sylacauga; one sister, Myshele Peacock of Sylacauga; two brothers, Jayden Flanagan of Pell City and Preston Martin of Leeds; grandparents, Charles and Pam McDonald of Sylacauga, Chuck and Connie Floyd of Sylacauga, and Peanut and Cheryl Cleveland of Hanover; and numerous cousins.

Pallbearers will be Jon Calfee, Ben Calfee, Michael Gable, Ben Cleveland, Coby McCain and Brad Norred. Honorary Pallbearers will be all of her lifelong friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. in Midway Memory Gardens Funeral Home Chapel.

Midway Memory Gardens Funeral Home will direct the service.

