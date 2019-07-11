Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendolyn J. McGraw. View Sign Service Information Christian Memorial Funeral Home 1716 Cogswell Avenue Pell City , AL 35125 (205)-338-4463 Send Flowers Obituary

Gwendolyn J. McGraw, 62, entered into eternal rest, Monday July 8, 2019. Homegoing Celebration will be 3:00p.m, Friday, July 12, 2019 at the New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church, Pell City, Rev. W.L. Martin, Officiant. Interment will follow in Greenfield Cemetery. Mrs. McGraw remains will lie in repose one hour prior to the service. Christian Memorial Funeral Home, Directing. Gwendolyn "Jitt" McGraw born November 11, 1952 to Mary Virginia Porter and Frank Hubbard, but united in love to adoptive parents Willie R. and Margie Dean Evans and later stepfather Harry Porter of Bedford, Ohio. She was a graduate of Pell City High School, worked for ADESA of Birmingham for 30 years. On April 5, 1971, she was united in holy matrimony with Charles J. McGraw. Remaining a faithful door keeper at her church until the time of her passing. She leaves to cherish her memories- her husband, Charles J. McGraw; Four sons, Tarona "Tito" McGraw of Seattle, Washington, Charles K. (Verna) McGraw of Talladega, AL, Barry (Yolanda) McGraw of Odenville, AL, and Dwight (Chelsea) McGraw of Pell City, AL; One daughter, Cindy (Michael) Millender of Pell City, AL; Four sisters, Willie L. Evans and Peggy (Billy Ray) Robinson of Pell City, AL, Beverly and Elane Porter of Bedford, Ohio; Two Brothers, Hugh Jordan and Michael (Verdean) Evans of Pell City, AL; Eight aunts; Three uncles; Twenty-five plus grandchildren; Four great-grand-fur-children; A host of nieces and nephews; Two special friends: Madglene McGowan and Faye Buckhanon of Pell City, AL; And an extended family. Visitation will be from 6-8pm Thursday at the Funeral Home. Christian Memorial Funeral Home 205-338-4463 108 Cogswell Avenue, Pell City, Alabama 35125 www.christianmemorialfh.com Published in The Daily Home on July 11, 2019

