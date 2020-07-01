Gwin Bowman Allen
Mrs. Gwin Bowman Allen, 41, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on June 28, 2020 in Birmingham. She was preceded in death by her mother, Melvia Jo Bowman. She is survived by her husband, Brian Allen; daughter, Briana Gracie Allen; son, Austin Grant Allen; father, Dennis Bowman and his wife, Yvonne; sisters, Kim Glidewell (Johnathon); Cindy Jenkins (Scott). The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Dr. Michael Barber and the Rev. Vint Arnold officiating. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Hunter Baldwin, Clay Cook, Rickey Germany, Caleb Hurt, Donnie Martin and Bart Smith. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Daily Home on Jul. 1, 2020.
