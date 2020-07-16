1/
Harold Ogle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside service for Harold Ogle, 78, will be Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Unity Presbyterian Cemetery in Weogufka, AL with Pastor Tom Anderson officiating.
Mr. Ogle died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Grandview Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Ollie Ogle, brother, James Ogle, brother, Wayne Ogle, brother, Kenneth Ogle. Harold was a great husband and father and he loved to travel in his RV.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, JoAnn Ogle; daughter, Debbie Ogle; son, Keith (Vivian) Ogle; and sister, Bobbie Ogle (Thomas) Messmore.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to American Cancer Society.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
ROLL TIDE!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Unity Presbyterian Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
320 North Elm Avenue
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-1616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May God Bless each one of you and give you Peace,Strength ,Comfort now and in days to come.
Frank & June Patterson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved