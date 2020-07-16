Graveside service for Harold Ogle, 78, will be Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Unity Presbyterian Cemetery in Weogufka, AL with Pastor Tom Anderson officiating.
Mr. Ogle died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Grandview Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Ollie Ogle, brother, James Ogle, brother, Wayne Ogle, brother, Kenneth Ogle. Harold was a great husband and father and he loved to travel in his RV.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, JoAnn Ogle; daughter, Debbie Ogle; son, Keith (Vivian) Ogle; and sister, Bobbie Ogle (Thomas) Messmore.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to American Cancer Society
.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
ROLL TIDE!