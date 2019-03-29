Harold Smith, 86, passed away on Monday, March 25 2019. Mr. Smith's memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Usrey Funeral Home. Mr. Smith was a former resident of Talladega and was a plant manager for Coca-Cola bottling company. He started with Coca-Cola as a young man and worked his way up to plant manager. He also served 4 years in the military and was honorably discharged. He is survived by his three daughters, Teresa Smith, Ava Hays, and Tracy Kindley (Carl); grandchildren, Michelle, Bethany, Danielle, Jordan, Hunter, and Joshua; great grandchildren, Haley, Diego, Caio, Leo, and Madalynn; and great-great grandchild, Kai. Mr. Smith is preceded in death by his brothers, Orbie Smith, Larry Smith, and Hershell Smith. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-2344
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 29, 2019