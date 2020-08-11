Harold Waymon Phillips passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at the age of 83. He was a resident of the Folsom Nursing Home in Cullman, AL where he passed away peacefully. Mr. Phillips was a long time business owner of Phillips Tire Service in Sylacauga. Prior to owning his own business he was a drill instructor in the U.S. Marines. Mr. Phillips was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, their son Vince, his youngest Brother Steven Gerald Phillips (formerly of Sylacauga), and his parents Rufus and Lydia Phillips. He is survived by his three children Mike Phillips (Sheila) of Cullman, Anita Phillips Patton (Mike) of Sylacauga, and Greg Phillips (Renee) of Sylacauga. Harold is also survived by his three brothers Bruce, Larry, and Ken and one sister Kay Phillips Gorgon all of Oneonta, AL. Mr. Phillips had six grandchildren, Jason Phillips, Hannah Phillips Higgonbotham, Samantha Patton Fowler, Grant Patton, Joshua Phillips, and Nikki Phillips. He also had eleven greatgrandchildren. Mr. Phillips was a member of Mignon Baptist Church. Moss Service Funeral Home is assisting the family.

