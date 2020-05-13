Harold Wayne Crowe passed away April 24, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, 2:00 pm, May 24, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Talladega, AL. with Pastors Robert Klotz and Heath Walton officiating. Wayne was a hard worker and family man. He spent most of his life taking care of others, whether he was taking care of his family, working with Carpenters for Christ, World Changers, Boy Scouts, children's and youth groups, coaching baseball or rocking babies in the nursery at church, he gave it his all. Wayne was always ready with a smile to lend a hand at whatever was needed. He was employed by George Hicks Construction where he made sure each job was his best. Wayne is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary Ann; six children, A. J. Crowe, Jon Crowe, Hollie Vieten (Chris), Nikki Crowe, Brianna Phlaum (Jeremy) and Robert Crowe (Jessica); sister's, Nancy Mrugalla (Klaus), Connie Brooks and Young Ja Snow; eleven grandchildren, Alannah, Ayden, Wayne, Abby, Emma, Camille, London, Clayton, Zayden, Colby and Kacee. He was preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Carey Crowe and his granddaughter, Adilyn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 696, Talladega, AL. 35161 On line condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Home on May 13, 2020.