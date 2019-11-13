Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Shierling Waites. View Sign Service Information Talladega Funeral Home 65001 AL Highway 77 N , Talladega , AL 35160 (256)-362-0111 Funeral 1:00 PM Betta-View Hills Church of Christ Oxford , AL View Map Burial Following Services Ironaton Church of Christ Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Hazel Shierling Waites, 89, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. The funeral will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Betta-View Hills Church of Christ in Oxford, Alabama, at 1 p.m. Bro. Richard O'Connor will officiate. Burial will follow at Ironaton Church of Christ Cemetery. Ms. Waites lived in Oxford for the last 36 years and Talladega prior to that. She was Church of Christ by faith and a member of Betta-View Hills Church of Christ. She was a volunteer with Oxford City Schools and helped the teachers in any capacity they needed. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Oxford EMS for their care and support. Ms. Waites is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Menzo and Mrs. Lillie Mae Shierling; brothers, Menzo Shierling, Jr., Ed Shierling, James Shierling, and Jerry Shierling; sisters, Bethel Shierling, Mary Shierling, Louise Stephens, Geraldine Allen, and Lannie Sue Perkins; and grandson, William Wayne Mitchell. She is survived by her daughter, Debora Mitchell; granddaughter, Linda (Daniel) Trussell; grandson, Jerry Mitchell; great-granddaughter, Emma Trussell; as well as a host of other nieces, nephews, and other friends and family. Pallbearers will be Daniel Trussell, Lou Perkins, Tim Allen, William Mitchell, Franklin Allen, Jr., Jerry Shierling, Jr., Roger Mitchell, and Johnny Mitchell. Talladega Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.

Ms. Hazel Shierling Waites, 89, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. The funeral will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Betta-View Hills Church of Christ in Oxford, Alabama, at 1 p.m. Bro. Richard O'Connor will officiate. Burial will follow at Ironaton Church of Christ Cemetery. Ms. Waites lived in Oxford for the last 36 years and Talladega prior to that. She was Church of Christ by faith and a member of Betta-View Hills Church of Christ. She was a volunteer with Oxford City Schools and helped the teachers in any capacity they needed. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Oxford EMS for their care and support. Ms. Waites is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Menzo and Mrs. Lillie Mae Shierling; brothers, Menzo Shierling, Jr., Ed Shierling, James Shierling, and Jerry Shierling; sisters, Bethel Shierling, Mary Shierling, Louise Stephens, Geraldine Allen, and Lannie Sue Perkins; and grandson, William Wayne Mitchell. She is survived by her daughter, Debora Mitchell; granddaughter, Linda (Daniel) Trussell; grandson, Jerry Mitchell; great-granddaughter, Emma Trussell; as well as a host of other nieces, nephews, and other friends and family. Pallbearers will be Daniel Trussell, Lou Perkins, Tim Allen, William Mitchell, Franklin Allen, Jr., Jerry Shierling, Jr., Roger Mitchell, and Johnny Mitchell. Talladega Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close