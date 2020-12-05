1/
Helen Faye DeLee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral service for Helen Faye DeLee, age 80, of Goodwater will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with the Rev. Donald Grice officiating. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 1230-2 at the funeral home. Mrs. DeLee passed away December 2, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded by son: RB Ellis DeLee Jr., daughters: Deborah DeLee Fowler Ogle and Tina DeLee Harris. She is survived by her sons: Kenneth DeLee, Billy Joe DeLee, daughter: Linda DeLee, sister: Jearldine Mizzell Heath, 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and numerous great great grandchildren. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Curtis and Son North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
2562454361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kelly Carter
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved