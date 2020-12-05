Funeral service for Helen Faye DeLee, age 80, of Goodwater will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with the Rev. Donald Grice officiating. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 1230-2 at the funeral home. Mrs. DeLee passed away December 2, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded by son: RB Ellis DeLee Jr., daughters: Deborah DeLee Fowler Ogle and Tina DeLee Harris. She is survived by her sons: Kenneth DeLee, Billy Joe DeLee, daughter: Linda DeLee, sister: Jearldine Mizzell Heath, 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and numerous great great grandchildren. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.