Funeral service for Helen R. Scott, age 92, of Sylacauga will be Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Curtis and Son North Chapel with the Rev. John Vogel officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
|
Ms. Scott passed away March 15, 2019 at Coosa Valley Nursing Home.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Marshal Scott.
She and her husband owned Marshelen clothing store for many years and was a lifelong member of Mignon Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sister-in-law: Janice Rudd, nieces: Debbie Reed, Becky Blair and many other nieces and nephews.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 17, 2019