Funeral services for Helen Ruth Davis, age 81 of Sylacauga, will be Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 13 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM. She passed away February 9, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. Helen was a 1956 graduate of B.B. Comer High School. She worked in the nursing field and was a homemaker. She was a wonderful mom, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had a passion for camping, traveling, and gardening in her rose gardens. She enjoyed fellowship in the church. She was the most selfless and compassionate woman to others. She will be remembered the most by her astonishing sense of humor and her infectious smile; and her voice and laughter that could be heard miles away. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lyman B. Ogle and Ruth Vennie Lou Osbourn; husbands, Edwin Talmage (Bo) Brasher, William C. Grier, and Amos O. Davis; and brothers, Earl Ogle, Clyde Ogle and Billy Joe Ogle. She is survived by her son, Bart Brasher (Helen); daughter, Donna Davis (Darrell); sons, Byron Brasher (Sabrena) and Ed Grier (Jana); stepchildren, Carson E. Grier (Glynda), Mary Jane Lindley (Autry), Belinda Shepherd (Bill), Rena McDonald (Steven), Charlotte Holley (Darlene) and Kendra Davis (Pete). She has 22 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Willie Lou Moore (Jimmy) and brother, Charles Ogle (Cheryl); stepbrother, David Williams; and sister-in-laws, Louise Boone (Robert) and Mary Brasher.

