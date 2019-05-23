Helen Smith Parks, 88, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. Mrs. Parks will have a graveside service on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Lincoln Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Rev. Don Barnett will officiate the service. Mrs. Parks went to school at the University of Montevallo where she got her teaching degree. While she was working on her degree, she worked at Mac and Ted Drug store to help pay for her degree. She was a teacher at Lincoln High School for many years. She was also a member of Lincoln United Methodist Church. Mrs. Parks was a caregiver for her husband from 1980 to 2010. She was a tough loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Mrs. Parks is survived by her daughter, Alice Marsu Parks; two sons, David Arch Parks and John Anderson Parks; brother, Ralph Trenton Smith; four grandchildren, Jonathan Ryan Ingram, Nicholas Hunter Ingram, Elizabeth Anderson Kitchens, Jonathan Isaac Parks; four great grandchildren, Emory Ryan Ingram, Izaiah Kash Ingram, Elizabeth Rileigh Handy, and Audrey Ray Kitchens. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Archie Sims Parks. Online condolences may be made at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
Published in The Daily Home on May 23, 2019