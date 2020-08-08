Funeral services for Henry F. Coleman, age 81 of Kahatchie, will be Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 5:00 PM at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel with Rev. John Limbaugh officiating. Burial will follow in Kahatchie Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Henry passed away August 7, 2020 at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Maxine Coleman of Kahatchie; daughter, Kim Vandiver (Jeff) of Kahatchie, Tammy Limbaugh (John) of Childersburg and Jennifer Boyd (Norm) of Bonney Lake, WA; sister, Annette (Darrell) Riddle of Kahatchie; grandsons, Chris Vandiver, Josh Vandiver, Adam Vandiver, Layne Limbaugh, Cole Limbaugh and Parker Boyd; six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tom Jeff Coleman. He was a retired welder supervisor, veteran of U.S. Army, member of First Baptist Church of Sylacauga and was a deacon in the Baptist denomination for many years. Henry was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was best known as a character and was greatly loved and will be missed by all. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com.
Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel will direct the service.