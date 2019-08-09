A celebration of life for Mr. Herbert Jewel Battle, 79, will be held on Saturday, August 10th at Tallassahatchie Missionary Baptist Church, Childersburg, AL at 11:00 AM. With Pastor Terrence Battle, officiating. Burial will be held in Tallassahatchie Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday 1pm to 8pm at the funeral home. Mr. Battle gained his wings on August 7, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center, Sylacauga, AL. He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving wife, Lillie Long Battle of Newberry, SC; three children, Shunolon J. (Sandra) Battle, Elaine A. Battle, and Lucille Kinard all from Newberry, SC; two brothers, Pearly (Louise) Battle of Childersburg, AL; and Early (Dorothy) Battle of Sylacauga, AL; one sister, Bettye (Lawrence) Calhoun of Alpine, AL; one brother in law, Claude Long of Newberry, SC; one sister in law, Lois Long of Newberry, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 9, 2019