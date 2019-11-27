Herbert Michael Rogers Jr., age 66, of Sylacauga, passed away November 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca M. Rogers, sons, Joel Michael Rogers (Kristina) and Darryl Rogers, daughter, Rebecca Michelle Thrasher, and grandchildren, Zachary Sean Mayo, Taylor Austin Mayo, and Eli Lucas Thrasher. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joel Herbert Rogers and Cupidene Rogers, and son, Herbert Michael Rogers Jr. Mr. Rogers was an Eagle Scout and an avid Alabama Football and Atlanta Braves Baseball fan. A graveside service will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2pm at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, with a visitation from 12pm until 2pm at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 27, 2019