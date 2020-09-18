1/1
Herbert Pratt
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert Pratt was born on July 26, 1953 to the Rev. Joseph Pratt and the late Mary Frances Pratt "Polly", in Sylacauga, Alabama. He departed from this life on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. Mr Pratt graduated from East Highland High School in 1971. He worked for Avondale Mills for ten years before moving on to Alabama Power where he dedicated 34 years of service. He was a devoted and loyal Auburn fan and a master of cards. Celebration of Life for Mr. Herbert Pratt will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 12:00p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Goodwater,Al. Visitation will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 from 1pm-7pm at Grace memorial Chapel Funeral Home, Sylacauga. Funeral Service directed by Grace Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, Sylacauga, Al.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Grace memorial Chapel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved