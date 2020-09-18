Herbert Pratt was born on July 26, 1953 to the Rev. Joseph Pratt and the late Mary Frances Pratt "Polly", in Sylacauga, Alabama. He departed from this life on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. Mr Pratt graduated from East Highland High School in 1971. He worked for Avondale Mills for ten years before moving on to Alabama Power where he dedicated 34 years of service. He was a devoted and loyal Auburn fan and a master of cards. Celebration of Life for Mr. Herbert Pratt will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 12:00p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Goodwater,Al. Visitation will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 from 1pm-7pm at Grace memorial Chapel Funeral Home, Sylacauga. Funeral Service directed by Grace Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, Sylacauga, Al.

