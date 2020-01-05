Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Ray Hubbard. View Sign Service Information Usrey Brown Funeral Service 516 East North Street Talladega , AL 35161 (256)-362-2344 Send Flowers Obituary

The funeral service for Herbert Ray Hubbard, age 67, of Ashland, AL will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Usrey Brown Funeral Home in Talladega, AL with visitation from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Bro. Jason Watkins will be officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Munford, AL.

Mr. Hubbard passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Clay County Hospital in Ashland. Born in Talladega, Herbert moved to Clay County as a teen and has lived here since 1972. He worked for Ashland Tire while also serving as a reserve deputy for Clay County Sheriff's office for numerous years. He was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Herbert Ray Hubbard was an amazing son, brother, and uncle to his family. He was an avid outdoorsman in his younger years who loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed being surrounded by his family and friends and could make anybody laugh. He will be remembered for always having a smile on his face at Ashland Tire, providing security as a reserve deputy for all of the local high school football games, and for the love that he always had for his nieces and nephews. He was known to those who loved him the most as Uncle Biggen or Hoss.

He is survived by his niece Shavon Carrion (Wayne) of Sylacauga; two nephews, Tony Hubbard (Kara) of Ashland and Wayne Hubbard (Stormy) of Ashland; two sister in laws, Judy Hubbard and Kimberly Hubbard; great nieces and nephews, Kimberlie and Katlyne Carrion, Clayton and Holly Anne Hubbard, Branson Joseph Barron; his best friend, Harold (Mad dog) Saxon; and a large extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Orbie Ray Hubbard and Flora Mae Brewer Hubbard; two brothers, John Allen Hubbard and Terry Lyn Hubbard.

Richard Gortney, Danny Paul Browning, Noel Stephens, Caleb Conner, Harold Saxon, and Wendell Wolf will serve as Active Pallbearers with Jamie Browning serving as Honorary Pallbearer.

Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.

