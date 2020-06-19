Hilda Etoile Cline, 90, passed away June 17, 2020. Her funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega with John Harris officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at Usrey Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Pine Hill Memorial Park. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church and loved the Lord, her church, her family, reading, singing, driving and crocheting. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Preceding her in death were her husband, Levoyd Pete Cline; sisters, Hazel Cooper, Sylvia Hearn, Bertha Hurst and Pat Klyle; brothers, Buddy Brooks and Vernon Brooks. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Smith (David); her son, Roger Cline (Robin); sister, Jewel Applegarth; grandson, Charles (Lisa) Smith and a host of nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Steve Crews, Dean Camp, Ted Lackey, Phil Champion, Terry Swinford and Steve Mace. Those serving as honorary pallbearers will be Lineville Health and Rehab and Compass Hospice. Donations in her memory may be sent to Lineville Nursing Home or Munford Baptist Church for Christmas Shoe Boxes. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 19, 2020.