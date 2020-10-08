Celebration of Life for Mrs. Hilda Faye Sumners, age 86, will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Mrs. Sumners departed this walk of life on Friday, October 5, 2020 in Sylacauga, AL. She leaves to cherish her memories three children, Shane Sumners, Daniel Sumners, and Julie Richardson; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org
for online obituary and condolences.