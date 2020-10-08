1/1
Hilda Faye Sumners
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Celebration of Life for Mrs. Hilda Faye Sumners, age 86, will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Mrs. Sumners departed this walk of life on Friday, October 5, 2020 in Sylacauga, AL. She leaves to cherish her memories three children, Shane Sumners, Daniel Sumners, and Julie Richardson; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-5201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved