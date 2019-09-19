Mr. Hiram Winston Estes, Sr., 84, passed away at his home, Tuesday, September 17, 2019. His family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Talladega Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Talladega Funeral Home in the Chapel. Rev. Kevin Jones and Rev. Cal McIntire will officiate. Mr. Estes lived over 59 years in Talladega. He was Baptist by Faith and a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church where he was a member for 58 years and served as a Deacon. He retired from American General after 40 years of service. He is a former Masonic member. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. Mr. Estes is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Estes, Sr. and Etta Cumi Estes; brother, William Estes; and sister, Mava Lois Ogle. He is survived by his wife, Norma Estes; son, Hiram Winston Estes, Jr.; daughters, Patricia Carol (Dan) Payne, Rebecca (Steve) Johnson, and Angela (Vincent) Thompson; grandchildren, Wayne (Adria) Davis, Nicole (Josh) Brown, Rachel (Allen) Gardner, Steven Paul Johnson, Jacob Estes, Vanessa (Jamie) Lovette, Damian Thompson, Luther (Bethany) Thompson, Seth Patrick Johnson; and 13 great grandchildren. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 19, 2019