Holli Christina Swafford Durham, 36, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Visitation for Holli will be on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Munford Church of Christ. Holli is preceded in death by her grandparents, Harry James Swafford and Aline Camp Swafford. She is survived by her husband, Ben Pierce; son, Landon Durham; parents, Apryl and Roy Swafford, Steve and Laura Pierce; siblings, Wendi Ford (Tim), Kelsi Ramirez (Michael), Tanner Swafford (Olivia); grandparents, Toni Swinford, Gerald and Patricia Swinford; four nieces; three nephews; aunts; uncles and numerous cousins. In lieu of flowers please make donations to National MS Society or to Munford High School Band Boosters. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 25, 2020