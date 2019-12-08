Funeral service for Howard Douglas Hattaway, age 82, of Sylacauga will be Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with the Rev. Max Buttram and Retired Alabama State Trooper John Henderson officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 5-8PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Hattaway passed away December 6, 2019 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his father: J.P. Hattaway, mother: Lettie Cleckler Hattaway Smith and great grandchild: McKenzie Jacobs.
He was a member of The First Baptist Church of Oak Grove and was a Retired Alabama State Trooper after 25 ½ years and the owner/operator of Hattaway Auto Sales in Childersburg.
He is survived by his wife: Sue Hattaway, sons: Harold David Hattaway (Cindy), John Paul Hattaway (Mary), daughters: Linda Karen Simmons (Earl), Teresa Ann Vigueras (Lou), granddaughters: Juliana Truska (Eric), Page Morris, grandsons: Jase Hattaway, Landon Hattaway, Alex Jacobs, Mason Morris, great granddaughter: Emma Jacobs and great grandson: Craig Hammonds.
Pallbearers will be The Alabama State Troopers and honorary pallbearers will be the Men of Wisdom Sunday School Class.
The family will accept flowers or donations to The First Baptist Church of Oak Grove Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 8, 2019