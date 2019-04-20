Mr. Hoyt Colquitt Neal of Childersburg, Alabama, died Monday, April 15, 2019 at age 93. A son of the late William P. and Ella Brock Neal, Hoyt was born May 22, 1925, in Franklin County, Georgia, in the Ashland community. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ida Swanson Neal, and two daughters, Diane Neal Mobley (Tom) of Phoenix, Arizona, and Regina Neal Sims (Marion) of Birmingham, Alabama. He also is survived by ten grandchildren: Daniel Hoyt Mobley, Mary Sims White, Neal Henry Sims, James Edward Sims, John Caleb Sims, Michael Hoyt Sims, Rebekah Sims Estes, Olivia Anne Sims, Laura Virginia Law Sims and Susanna Grace Sims. Survivors also include eight great-grandchildren: Silas Walker Sims, Rhoda Jane Sims, Abner James Sims, Amelia Rome White, Theodore Knox White, Felix Josiah White, Lucy Victoria White and Peter Hoyt Sims. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters and four brothers, who all lived in Georgia. They were Mary Neal, Woodrow Neal, Francine Neal Chism, Paul Neal, Frank Neal and Russell Neal. Hoyt was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in the Caribbean during World War II. He attended the University of Georgia, where he earned a BS degree in chemistry in 1948 and then enjoyed a lifelong career as a chemist for Kimberly-Clark in Childersburg, Alabama where he and Ida made their home. Hoyt came to Christ as a child and joined his parents and family as a member of Ebenezer Methodist Church in Ashland. He faithfully attended and served the First Baptist Church in Childersburg and later at Cartersville Baptist Church in Alpine, Alabama. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, golf, crossword puzzles and being with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He generously supported the Baptist Children's Home, the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and the youth ministry at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida where his son-in-law and daughter served. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A memorial service has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in the chapel of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham, with visitation at the church at 2 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Harry Reeder will officiate.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 20, 2019