Mr. Hugh Earl Blair, 89, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11 A.M., at the First Baptist Church in Eufaula with Dr. Ken Bush officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery Addition with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held Friday from 10 A.M. until 11 A.M. prior to the service at the church. Born October 11, 1929 in Clay County, Alabama, Mr. Blair was the son of the late Elijah George and Zela Pearl Reams Blair. Mr. Blair was employed with Mead Coated Board for 36 years. Mr. Blair was a United States Army veteran having served during the Korean War. Survivors include his wife: Carrie Blair of Eufaula, Alabama; 1 daughter: Diane (David) Motley of Eufaula, Alabama; 1 son Al Blair of Eufaula, Alabama; 3 grandchildren: Shandi Hunter of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Blake (Laurel) Motley of Eufaula, Alabama, Jay Blair of Eufaula, Alabama; 5 great grandchildren: Sierra Hunter, Jaylon Hunter, Kyle Hunter, Alex Hunter, Jameson Blair; 1 sister: Forrest Bussie of Sylacauga, Alabama. Active pallbearers will be Dennis Dawson, Marty Roney, Jerry Gulledge, Mac Strickland, Smith Wood and Charles Bowman. Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Youth Building Fund.
Published in The Daily Home on June 27, 2019