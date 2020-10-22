Hugo Sexton Jr. 81 of Talladega, passed away Monday October 19, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services for Mr. Sexton will be Saturday October 24, 2020, 2:00 pm at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Talladega, with Clyde Pettus officiating. Visitation will be Saturday October 24, 2020, 12:30 - 1:30 pm at Usrey Funeral Home prior to the service.
Mr. Sexton is survived by a son: Shaun (Blu Stephens) Sexton, Anniston Al., Two sisters: Wilma (Roy) Adams, Talladega Al., Joyce (Dick) Gross Parrish Fla., and a brother: Frank ( Joanne) Sexton, Ozark Al.
Mr. Sexton was preceded in death by his parents: Hugo Sr. and Bessie Sexton, and his wife: Joan Sue Sexton.
Pallbearers for the service will be Greg Champion, Danny Fuller, Joe Tomlin, James Smith, Jim Swafford, and Tim Adams.
Mr. Sexton was a native and lifelong resident of Talladega, a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and was retired from AT&T.
