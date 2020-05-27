Celebration of life for Mrs. Ida Lee (Holley) Wilson, 83, was held on Tuesday, May 26, at Sylacauga Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL at 1:00 Noon. Rev. Percy Nolan, Jr., officiated. Visitation was held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Funeral Home. Mrs. Wilson departed this walk of life on May 23, 2020 at her residence in Sylacauga, AL. She leaves to cherish her memories one loving son, Wilbur (Gloria) Wilson of Sylacauga, AL; three daughters, Veronica Oden, Rita Huntley both of Sylacauga, AL; and Vanessa Waddell of Rome, GA; nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, one special nephew, Byron Holley and a host of nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home directed the service.
Published in The Daily Home on May 27, 2020.