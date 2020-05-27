Ida Lee (Holley) Wilson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Celebration of life for Mrs. Ida Lee (Holley) Wilson, 83, was held on Tuesday, May 26, at Sylacauga Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL at 1:00 Noon. Rev. Percy Nolan, Jr., officiated. Visitation was held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Funeral Home. Mrs. Wilson departed this walk of life on May 23, 2020 at her residence in Sylacauga, AL. She leaves to cherish her memories one loving son, Wilbur (Gloria) Wilson of Sylacauga, AL; three daughters, Veronica Oden, Rita Huntley both of Sylacauga, AL; and Vanessa Waddell of Rome, GA; nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, one special nephew, Byron Holley and a host of nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home directed the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-5201
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved