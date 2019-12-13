Celebration of life for Mrs. Imogene (Emma) Dill Roston, 86, will be held on Saturday, December 14th at Community Funeral Home Chapel, Sylacauga, AL at 1:00 PM. Burial will be held at Lilly Rhoden | Enon Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday one hour prior to service. Mrs. Roston departed this life on December 3, 2019 at her residence in Talladega, AL. She leaves to cherish her loving memories two sisters, Frances Hardy of Atlanta, GA; and Joyce (Rufus) Pope of Talladega, AL; one brother, Jospeh Hardy of Hoover, AL; numerous, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 13, 2019