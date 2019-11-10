The Daily Home

Infant Jeoffary Ray Mathews

Service Information
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N ,
Talladega, AL
35160
(256)-362-0111
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Hills Church of Our Lord
Lincoln, AL
Obituary
The graveside service of Infant Jeoffary Ray Mathews will be Monday, November 11, 2019, at 1 :00 p.m. at Holy Hills Church of Our Lord in Lincoln. The Rev. Benjamin Garrett will officiate. Jeoffary entered into Heaven on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Surviving are his parents, Julius and Crystal Hollingsworth Mathews; brothers, Julius Mathews, Jr., Julian Mathews, and Jayce Mathews; sister, Jaylynn Mathews; grandparents, Elizabeth Bulkley, Melvin and Dollie Ann Mathews; aunts, Misty (Frankie) Joiner and Tamisha Mathews; and uncles, Devane Mathews, Nathan Mathews, and Junior Mathews. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Jeoffary Ray Hollingsworth, and aunt, Wysteria Mathews. Online condolences may be made at talladegafuneralhomeinc.com. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 10, 2019
