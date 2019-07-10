Funeral service for Irvin D. Cochran, 89, will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Rev. Wally Rezendes officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Baptist Cemetery in Goodwater, AL. Mr. Cochran died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin David and Myrtle Mae Cochran, brother, David Cochran, brother, Toby Cochran, brother, Tommy Cochran, sister, Maylene Sargent, and sister, Lois Hartsfield. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Catherine Louise Cochran of Goodwater, son, Michael D. (Judy) Cochran of Mount Olive, daughter, Diane Cochran (Silas) Tatum of Childersburg, son, Gordon Dale Cochran of Sylacauga, daughter, Vickie Lynn "Caboose" Cochran of Goodwater; granddaughter, Lori Michele Cochran of Mount Olive; three grandsons, Gregory Dale Cochran of Goodwater, John Michael Cochran of Sylacauga, Ryan Cochran of Mount Olive; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Pat (Hootie) Bush; and other extended nieces & nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Greg Cochran, John Cochran, Michael Cochran, Dale Cochran, Jason Tate and Eric Bowden. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on July 10, 2019