Rev. J.C. Robinson, 82, of Odenville, Alabama went to be with the Lord on June 24, 2019. Rev. Robinson was called into the ministry at the age of 15. He was an ordained minister in the Church of God of Prophecy where he served as a district overseer and as pastor to several churches. He later served as State Overseer of Alabama in the Church of God for 9 years and pastored several churches as well. He was the owner of J&R Glass Company and Robinson Home Builders for over 28 years. He was a veteran of the US Army. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Chandler and Mamie Robinson, 4 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ann Robinson; children, Sheila (Larry) O'Barr, Wanda Weaver, Randy (Donna) Robinson and Timothy (Teresa) Robinson; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a brother; and 4 sisters. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday June 28, 2019 at The Church of God Reformed with the Rev. Ottis Daniels and the Rev. Joseph Robinson officiating. Interment will follow at St Clair Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 27, 2019, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on June 26, 2019