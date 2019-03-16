Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. Kelley Robinson. View Sign

Memorial service for J Kelley Robinson, 83, will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Gardendale with Rev. George Weeks officiating. Mr. Robinson died Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Sylacauga Health and Rehab. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Priscilla Robinson, parents, Dr. J Kelley and Evelyn Robinson, and brother-in-law, Toby Walker. Mr. Robinson was a graduate of Sylacauga High School and the University of Alabama. He is survived by his son, David Kelley Robinson of Sylacauga; brother, Gerry P. (Donna) Robinson of Orange Beach; nephew, Gerald P. (Renee) Robinson Jr. of North Richland Hills, TX; two cousins, Preston Robinson of Mountain Brook, Carol Robinson (Bill) Dykes of Sylacauga; and three sister-in-laws, Esther (Rev. Thomas) Billingsly of Lakeland, FL, Dannie Sue Lager of Memphis, TN, Sandra Walker of Selmer, TN; and various nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to Disabled American Veterans, Jimmy Hale Missions, or Gardendale First Baptist Church.