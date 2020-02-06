Jack "Jabo" Craddock, Jr., age 77, of Sylacauga, AL, passed away February 4, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 1-2 pm at Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel. Funeral services will begin following the visitation. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery after the funeral service. All services will be officiated by Dr. Jim Cooley. Mr. Craddock is survived by his son, David Craddock (Jennifer) of Homewood, AL; daughters, Dana Craddock (Ryan) of Washington DC and Jacqueline Whited (Chuck) of Marietta, GA; grandchildren, Mia Vivianne Whited, Jack, Anna Lane, Luke, and James Craddock. Mr. Craddock preceded in death by his parents Jack and Inez Craddock. He was a graduate from Auburn University. Jabo was an avid tailgater with his family and friends from the Sylacauga area at Auburn football games. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golf. Jabo was a member of Mignon Baptist church for many years. He was a kind loving father and grandfather and he died peacefully with his children by his side. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, American Diabetes Association and Auburn University Foundation. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 6, 2020