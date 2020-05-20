Funeral service for Jack M. Moore, 91, will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Dr. Larry Morrison and Dr. Rick Patrick officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL. Mr. Moore died Monday, May 18, 2020 at Coosa Valley Healthcare. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Moore. He is survived by his two sons, Jimmy Moore, wife Melanie of Sylacauga and Tommy Moore, wife Leigh Ann of Birmingham; daughter, Patti Heath, husband Ollie J. of Alpine; sister-n-law, Nancy Lesesne of Raleigh, NC.; three grandchildren, Adam Moore, wife Brooke of Southside, AL, Emily McKinnon, husband Bryan of Millbrook and Kathryn Moore of Birmingham; two step-grandchildren, Tonya Henderson, husband Mark of Sylacauga, Chris Heath of Sycamore; three great-grandchildren, Jackson Moore, Walker McKinnon, Erika Moore; two step-great grandchildren, Will Henderson and Catie-Beth Henderson; Visitation will be Wednesday May 20, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. The family will accept flowers or contributions to First Baptist Church of Sylacauga. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on May 20, 2020.