Funeral service for Jack Martin, age 72 of Sylacauga, will be Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with Rev. Gaynelle Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Shelvin Rock Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11:30 am until 1:00 pm at the funeral home. He passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. Jack is survived by his son, Scott Martin of Temple, GA; daughters, Lisa Gravette of Dallas, GA and Clarissa Henderson of Temple, GA; sisters, Gayle Nickolson (Lester) of Fayetteville and Linda Martin of Sylacauga; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on July 19, 2019