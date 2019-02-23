Jackie Donald Walton, 83, of Talladega, passed away February 21, 2019. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega with Trull Hill officiating. His family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Mr. Walton served as a Deacon at Central Baptist Church in Talladega, was married for 58 years to Mrs. Bonnie Taylor Walton and loved gospel music. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Walton; son, David (Lisa) Walton; granddaughter, Lacie Walton; sisters, Trixie Kay Smith and Martha L. Smith (Carlton); brother, William Clayton Walton and sister-in-laws, Bernie Walton and Christine Taylor. Mr. Walton was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey Chester and Dottie Walton; sister, Mary Elizabeth Walton and brothers, Nelson, Bobby, Johnny and Billy Walton. Pallbearers will be Chris Franklin, Alan Davenport, John Garrett, Greg Williams, Larry Lashley and Danny Morrison. Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons at Central Baptist Church. The family would like to thank Dr. Ann Davis and her staff as well as Amedisys Hospice. The family would also like to say a special thank you to caregiver Shirley Bartlett. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will be directing the services.
