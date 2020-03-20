The Daily Home

Mrs. Jackie Michelle Burton age 60 of Sumterville, Fl passed away on March 14, 2020 at her residence. The family will have a memorial service on a later date for Mrs. Burton. Survivors are Mother; Frances Burton. Son; Jeremiah (Erin) Stallings. Brothers; Richard Burton, Billy (Christy) Burton and David Burton. Sisters; Meg (Steve) Motes and Joyce (Jeff) McCloud and Nieces and Nephews. Preceded in death by Father; Billy Jack Burton, one son; Josh Bearden, Sister; Janice Carter and Niece; Kaitlyn Hickman. Mrs. Burton grew up in Sylacauga and graduated from Sylacauga High School. Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel will direct the service.
