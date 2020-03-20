Mrs. Jackie Michelle Burton age 60 of Sumterville, Fl passed away on March 14, 2020 at her residence. The family will have a memorial service on a later date for Mrs. Burton. Survivors are Mother; Frances Burton. Son; Jeremiah (Erin) Stallings. Brothers; Richard Burton, Billy (Christy) Burton and David Burton. Sisters; Meg (Steve) Motes and Joyce (Jeff) McCloud and Nieces and Nephews. Preceded in death by Father; Billy Jack Burton, one son; Josh Bearden, Sister; Janice Carter and Niece; Kaitlyn Hickman. Mrs. Burton grew up in Sylacauga and graduated from Sylacauga High School. Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 20, 2020