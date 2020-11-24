A celebration of life for Jacqueline Wheeler McGhee, 59, will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Kings Chapel Church Cemetery, 4467 Kings Chapel Road, Alpine, AL 35014. Pastor Van T. Welch will deliver the eulogy. Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the funeral home.
On March 10, 1961, in Anniston, Alabama, Reverend Porter Wheeler, Jr. and Mildred Calhoun Wheeler welcomed a daughter, Jacqueline Wheeler McGhee, to their growing family.
Mrs. McGhee confessed her faith in Christ at an early age and united with Kings Chapel Congregational Church. Jackie was a graduate of Talladega High School and continued her education at Alabama Agricultural & Mechanical University. She completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in Early Childhood Development at Talladega College. Jackie dedicated 32 years of service to the field of mental health where served as a program manager for Alta Pointe. On July 3, 1987, Jacqueline and Henry McGhee were united in holy matrimony. Jacqueline served in ministry, alongside her husband, as the first lady of New Hope United Methodist Church of Talladega and Smith Chapel United Methodist Church of Munford. When she stepped away from her busy schedule, she enjoyed reading, writing poetry and living life to the fullest.
Mrs. McGhee answered the call of her Lord and Savior in the early hours of Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Coosa Valley Medical Center. She was preceded in passing by her parents, Reverend Porter Wheeler, Jr. and Mildred Wheeler; and her grandparents, Mell K. Calhoun, Elize Cole Calhoun, Porter F. Wheeler and Bessie Newsome Wheeler.
Jackie is survived by her loving and dedicated husband, Dr. Henry McGhee of Talladega, Alabama; stepmother, Georgia Wheeler of Talladega, Alabama; one son, Sherwin (Koretta) McGhee of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Khristian, Kennedi and Kamden; her lovely Goddaughter, Miracle Norris; six sisters, Gloria (Alexander) Ford and Taloria (Erwin) Maddox of Jonesboro, Georgia, Erica (Tommy) Smith of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Lisa (Shedric) Long of Talladega, Alabama, Patricia (Pastor J'von) Hearn of Huntsville, Alabama and Pamela Kimbeni of Talladega, Alabama; one brother, Porter (Tammy) Wheeler, III of Fayetteville, North Carolina; three aunts, Christina Hatcher of Washington, D.C., Annie Dates of Talladega, Alabama and Freddie (James) Green of Greensboro, Alabama; one uncle, Otha (Christina) Calhoun of Washington, D.C.; a special friend, Sharon Shepherd; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church members and friends.
