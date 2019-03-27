Jacquelyn Carlisle Brown passed away peacefully on a beautiful Spring Sunday, rejoining her beloved Bill to continue the dance. Born in Sylacauga to Winston and Erdys Carlisle. Raised in Weogufka with the generous, guiding love of her grandmother, Betty Taylor. Jackie was married to Willard P. Brown for 33 years, helping to raise his sons, Mike and Steve. Jackie loved being with her family and friends, including her Trinity Methodist family. She enjoyed tennis, reading, dancing, traveling and especially singing with the Trinity Singers. She always hit the high notes. Jackie is survived by her sister, Charlotte Baker (Don) and stepchildren, Steve Brown (Alison), Mike Brown (Christy), Bill Brown, Jr. (Marie) and Bonnie Giacobbe (Tom). The family gratefully thanks Nancy Pauly for illustrating the true meaning of friendship. A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on Friday, March 29th, 2019 with visitation at 10AM, memorial service at 11AM followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1400 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, AL 35209.

