Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Anthony Moreland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of James Anthony Moreland announces his passing on October 9, 2019 at the age of 81. James was the son of Willie and Tempi Onzell Moreland. He lived his entire life in Renfroe, Alabama. James worked as a carpenter most of his life and loved woodworking. He could make almost anything with his hands. When not at work, he was most often found in his shop creating something for his children or others. His children remember wooden go-carts and a playhouse the size of a storage building, complete with shingles and windows! He loved children and often made toys for nearby children. Phillip Jones recounts the story of how James surprised him and his brother on Christmas day. It was a tough time financially for his family that year and he recalls "an old Dodge pickup rolling into the yard, a brand new basketball goal and ball, and a man named James Moreland." Mr. Jones stated that he tried to emulate that act of kindness in the years to come. James is survived by his children, Lisa Moreland Messier, Lori Moreland Fulbright, Joy Moreland, and Jamey Moreland; his grandchildren, Ashley Chamblee, Zach Vaughn, Shawn Ledbetter, Jon Ledbetter, Whitney Davis, Morgan Davis, Bradley Moreland, Katelyn Moreland, Brooklynn Moreland, Erynn Moreland, and Enoch Moreland; his great- grandchildren, Caine Chamblee, Sadie Chamblee, Rebecca Chamblee, Paisley Davis, Lincoln Wolf, Layla Pruitt, Ava Moreland, and Harmony Moreland; his sister, Mary Ann Dial; his nephew, Gary Moreland; and his lifetime friend, Terry Martin. The family wants to extend a special thanks to Terry Martin for his friendship with their father. He was always there for James whenever he needed anything, especially in recent years when his health was in decline. James was a caring, generous man and was like by many, although he would not have thought the latter. He had a humble disposition and never wanted to impose on anyone. Consider the verse in Psalm 25:9: He guides the humble in what is right and teaches them His way. James was greatly loved by his family and will be missed tremendously.In honor of his wishes, James will be cremated and the family will hold a private memorial. It is with great sadness that the family of James Anthony Moreland announces his passing on October 9, 2019 at the age of 81. James was the son of Willie and Tempi Onzell Moreland. He lived his entire life in Renfroe, Alabama. James worked as a carpenter most of his life and loved woodworking. He could make almost anything with his hands. When not at work, he was most often found in his shop creating something for his children or others. His children remember wooden go-carts and a playhouse the size of a storage building, complete with shingles and windows! He loved children and often made toys for nearby children. Phillip Jones recounts the story of how James surprised him and his brother on Christmas day. It was a tough time financially for his family that year and he recalls "an old Dodge pickup rolling into the yard, a brand new basketball goal and ball, and a man named James Moreland." Mr. Jones stated that he tried to emulate that act of kindness in the years to come. James is survived by his children, Lisa Moreland Messier, Lori Moreland Fulbright, Joy Moreland, and Jamey Moreland; his grandchildren, Ashley Chamblee, Zach Vaughn, Shawn Ledbetter, Jon Ledbetter, Whitney Davis, Morgan Davis, Bradley Moreland, Katelyn Moreland, Brooklynn Moreland, Erynn Moreland, and Enoch Moreland; his great- grandchildren, Caine Chamblee, Sadie Chamblee, Rebecca Chamblee, Paisley Davis, Lincoln Wolf, Layla Pruitt, Ava Moreland, and Harmony Moreland; his sister, Mary Ann Dial; his nephew, Gary Moreland; and his lifetime friend, Terry Martin. The family wants to extend a special thanks to Terry Martin for his friendship with their father. He was always there for James whenever he needed anything, especially in recent years when his health was in decline. James was a caring, generous man and was like by many, although he would not have thought the latter. He had a humble disposition and never wanted to impose on anyone. Consider the verse in Psalm 25:9: He guides the humble in what is right and teaches them His way. James was greatly loved by his family and will be missed tremendously.In honor of his wishes, James will be cremated and the family will hold a private memorial. Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close