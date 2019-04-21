James Anthony Pilkington, 78, went to be with the Lord Thursday, April 18, 2019. The family will receive friends at Talladega Funeral Home on Monday, April 22, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. The graveside service will follow at Hepzibah Baptist Church Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Rev. Raymond Stewart will officiate. Family will have a meal after services at Oak Grove Methodist Church. Mr. Pilkington lived in Talladega for the last 10 years, coming from Wink, Texas, after over 50 years of living and working there in the oil fields. He was Baptist by faith and attended Cartersville Baptist Church. Mr. Pilkington is preceded in death by his parents J.O. and Estelle Pilkington; wife, Jo Ann Pilkington; son, James Pilkington; brothers, Emmitt C. "Pete" Pilkington, John Pilkington, and Brenton Pilkington; and sisters, Leona Pitts, Barcie VanDivner, and Faye Cooper. He is survived by his son, Johnny Pilkington; daughter, Cindy Pilkington, brother, Marion Samuel (Patricia) Pilkington; sister, Laverne Nelson; and several grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Stevie Haynes, Preston Carmack, Wade Ezekiel, and other family and friends. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.