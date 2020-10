Or Copy this URL to Share

James Arthur "Snake" Taylor, 82, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. Mr. Taylor was Holiness by faith and a member of Taylor's Grove Congregational Holiness Church. He is preceded in death by his father, John P, Taylor; his mother, Erma Allen Taylor; 2 brothers; Rayburn Taylor and Dennis Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Mary Harrell Taylor; 2 sons; Mike Taylor; Steve Taylor; a brother; William "Junior" Taylor; 6 grandchildren: Amy Taylor; Leigh Ann Butler (Michael); Matthew Taylor; Riley Taylor; Justin Taylor (Destiny); Keith Taylor (Samantha); 8 great grandchildren: Taylor Butler; Ryan Taylor; Javen Taylor; Cameron Taylor; Maddie Taylor; Anna Taylor; Luca Taylor; Colson Taylor. The family will have a Friends Gathering of Remembrance at the Taylors home on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 1:00PM.

