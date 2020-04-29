Graveside Service for James Blake Parker, age 40, will be held Thursday, April 30 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Parker passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, James Weldon Parker; and grandmother, Sarah Wells. He is survived by his wife, Kyla Parker; son, James Parker; 2 daughters, Jocelyn Parker, Emily Parker; mother, Elaine Richardson; grandfather, Frank Wells. Online condolences may be offered to the Parker family at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 29, 2020