James Brian Haisten was born January 31, 1963 and passed away peacefully at his home on March 3, 2019. Brian enjoyed hunting, family vacations, and most of all, being "Poppi" and spending time with his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Haisten, and his father, James "Pete" Haisten. Brian is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Pam Haisten; children, Katie Haisten of Warrior, Staff Sergeant Randy (Kathrine) Wilson of Ft. Stewart, Christa Haisten Jones of Birmingham, and Blake (Amanda) Haisten of Cibolo, TX; siblings, Karen (Wayne) Spivey and Jason Haisten, both of Childersburg; aunts and uncles, Dianne (Eddie) Slaten of Childersburg and Gary (Pat) Haisten of Chelsea; father-in-law, Doug Black of Sylacauga; 12 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7 between 5 and 6pm, with a service following at 6pm at Curtis and Son Funeral Home Childersburg Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union. Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 6, 2019

