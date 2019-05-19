Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Daniel "Danny" Nixon. View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM Pell City Country Club Graveside service 12:00 PM Valley Hill Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

December 13, 1957 -May 17, 2019

Pell City--Danny passed away, at the age of 62, Friday surrounded by his children. He was born and raised in Pell City, AL. Danny was known to some as "Brains".

Danny was a family man and loved his kids. He spent most of his time outdoors and on Logan Martin lake with them. He coached youth sports throughout his life. He was an avid golfer. He spent many of his days on the greens at Pell City Country Club, where he was a member. He graduated from Pell City High School in 1976. There is not a story to be told or a memory to be shared of Danny that does not bring a smile to your face and laughter to your heart. He was a man of jokes and good times. He was the life of every room you walked in.

Danny leaves to cherish his life, his children, Cason (Kelli) Nixon, Bryton (Brittney) Nixon, Brandon (Ashlee) Walker, Tara (Jeff) Taylor, Chase (Lauren) Phifer, and Brannon Mathis; grandchildren, Kylen and Karoline Nixon, Annabeth and Ella Grace Walker, Madison Taylor, Livy and Logan Phifer; brothers Nicky, Bruce, Richard "Donut" (Nancy) Nixon and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, former mayor of Pell City, Aubrey "Dill" and Margaret Nixon; brother, Everett Nixon; grandparents and great grandparents.

Danny's homecoming celebration will begin with a visitation service on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 6:00 at the Pell City Country Club. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 12:00 at Valley Hill Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request donations be made to Pell City Country Club or play a round of golf in his honor.

Abanks Mortuary and Crematory will direct.

