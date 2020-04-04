The Daily Home

James Dewey Watts

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Dewey Watts.
Service Information
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N ,
Talladega, AL
35160
(256)-362-0111
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mr. James Dewey Watts, 93, passed away April 1, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mike Gough will officiate. Pallbearers will be family. Mr. Watts was Methodist by faith and a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Telia Watts; his first wife, Edna Louise Watts, and second wife, Mildred Lackey Watts; son, James R. Watts; and 6 sisters and 3 brothers. Mr. Watts is survived by his daughter, Linda (Vincent) Frank; granddaughter, Heather (Jay) Mostella; grandson, Stephan (Jennifer) Frank; great grandchildren, Kaeli Mostella, Dakota Frank, Aubree Frank, Chase Mostella, and Mason (Allison) Mostella; great-great grandchildren, Serenity Mostella and Amelia Mostella; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.