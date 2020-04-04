Mr. James Dewey Watts, 93, passed away April 1, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mike Gough will officiate. Pallbearers will be family. Mr. Watts was Methodist by faith and a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Telia Watts; his first wife, Edna Louise Watts, and second wife, Mildred Lackey Watts; son, James R. Watts; and 6 sisters and 3 brothers. Mr. Watts is survived by his daughter, Linda (Vincent) Frank; granddaughter, Heather (Jay) Mostella; grandson, Stephan (Jennifer) Frank; great grandchildren, Kaeli Mostella, Dakota Frank, Aubree Frank, Chase Mostella, and Mason (Allison) Mostella; great-great grandchildren, Serenity Mostella and Amelia Mostella; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 4, 2020