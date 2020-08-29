James Donald Thweatt, 73, of Sylacauga entered into his eternal resting place on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Mr. Thweatt was a Christian by faith and a member of Estelle Community Church where he loved worshipping the Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mozelle Thweatt, two brothers, Rickey Thweatt, Carl Richard Thweatt, Jr., three sisters, Masy Lee Hart, Peggy Davison, Margie Isbell, and two nephews, Jimmy Lee Hart, and Kenneth Hart. He is survived by his brother, Johnny Richard Thweatt; 5 nephews; 5 nieces; and a special niece that looked after him and was his overseer, Janice Isbell. Pallbearers will be Carl Isbell, Charles Ingram Jr., Dustin Carr, Rodney Isbell, Chris Morris and Dalton Fultral. Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Isbell and Derric Bevels. Visitation will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. The service will be Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Rev. Mark Deason officiating. Burial will be in Fishpond Cemetery in Alexander City, AL. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
